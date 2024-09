Real Betis have secured Jesus Rodriguez to a new contract.

The winger helped Spain win the U19 Euros this summer.

Rodriguez has signed a new contract with Betis to 2029 today. His buyout clause is now set at €15m.

His previous deal was to run to 2026.

Rodriguez this week trained with the senior squad and has been named for the match against Leganés, following in the footsteps of players such as Assane Diao and Nobel Mendy.