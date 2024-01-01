Pellegrini faces Betis selling Rodri to Qatar

Tribal Football
Pellegrini faces Betis selling Rodri to QatarLaLiga
Real Betis midfielder Rodri Sanchez is attracting interest from Qatar,

According to El Desmarque, Betis have received an offer for Rodri from a club in Qatar, where the market is open until September 9, and it is being seriously considered.

Betis are asking for €8m to sell their attacker.

The decision is in the hands of the player, who had already tried to leave for Mallorca before the end of the Spanish transfer window but finally stayed at coach Manuel Pellegrini's insistence.

The Chilean, now more so with the loss of Isco, is not in favour of losing more players, but the truth is that the offer for Rodri is so attractive that Betis are willing to sell.

