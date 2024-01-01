Haller: The biggest signing in Leganes history?

CD Leganés have presented their star signing from the summer transfer window, Sébastien Haller.

The striker was signed on deadline day, in the final minutes of the window, and has now been presented by his new club, alongside centre-back and fellow signing Matija Nastasić. Haller’s arrival shook up the world of football, as his move to the newly promoted LALIGA EA SPORTS club was a shock and a huge deal. It may even be the biggest signing in the club’s history.

The forward arrives on loan from Borussia Dortmund and has quite a backstory, as he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2022. He battled through two surgeries to overcome the illness and, afterwards, he returned to the pitch and represented the German club, before deciding he wanted a change of scenery this summer. In total, he has played 393 matches across his career, scoring 165 goals.

Sebastien Haller LaLiga

Ahead of his presentation, there was a major buzz as CD Leganés fans are delighted about his arrival. The striker explained that he is “happy” to be in Leganés and he was keen to thank supporters for the affection they’ve shown him since he arrived. Explaining his ambitions, he said: “I need to play, I need to find the context to express myself on the pitch. Thank you for making things so easy. I’ve found a family and I hope to be able to contribute a lot in the next few months.”

The new LALIGA EA SPORTS striker added that this is “a new challenge” for him. As for his characteristics, he explained that: “I can bring physicality, experience, chances and, if I can score goals, all the better.”

That said, he doesn’t want to set a goals target.

He added: “I’m not setting myself targets, I want to go back to basics: train every day, improve, be useful to the team, stick together, create chances and help the team. Goals are not the most important thing for me. I want to score as many as possible with the chances we create, but I hope to contribute to the team and stay fit.”