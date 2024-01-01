Betis midfielder Rodri flying to Qatar after Al Arabi offer accepted

Tribal Football
Betis midfielder Rodri flying to Qatar after Al Arabi offer acceptedProfimedia
Real Betis midfielder Rodri Sanchez is flying to Qatar to complete his move to Al Arabi SC.

Rodri has seen Betis accept an €8m offer from the Qataris for him. The midfielder has also accepted a three-year contract.

In total, Rodri will earn €12m - with the terms quadrupling what he is earning at Betis.

The move will allow Rodri to return to Europe - should he play out his contract - at 27 years of age.

Betis found the offer irresistible and were eager to see Rodri accepts terms.

