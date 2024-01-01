Rodri delighted with Real Betis goal in Euro win: A bit of electricity

Real Betis midfielder Rodri Sanchez was happy scoring in victory at Kryvbas.

Betis won the first-leg of their Europa Conference League playoff 2-0 with Rodri and Ezequiel Avila on the scoresheet.

Rodri later said: "Very happy for the team's victory and for the goal, which all adds up. It was important to win by more than one goal, as a thousand things can happen. The result is good, we played well and did a good job defensively."

On his goal, Rodri continued: "Typical play, left-handers already know... I stopped, I slowed down the play a little so that the central defender stopped and then he overflowed, a little bit of electricity to get that metre and then adjust it with the left foot, which I tried many times and today it went inward.

"Since January I've put myself to work, both mentally and physically, and the work is rewarded. If things are done, they end up working out, for me it is coming, I am putting in a lot of effort because football is converting a little into the physique and the talent I have."