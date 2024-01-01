Girona coach Michel pleased with Real Betis draw for season kickoff

Girona coach Michel was pleased with his young players after their draw with Real Betis in their LaLiga opener.

Marc Bartra's opener for Betis was canceled out by Gabriel Misehouy on debut.

Michel later said, "I think the team has had the personality to play with our idea knowing that the connections are not yet... I'm not saying that they are not competitive but we have had important ball losses in the center of the field, complicated situations that Betis could take advantage of in transition but we have continued looking for a way to do the things we have worked on all preseason.

"I am happy for that, for that personality of not stopping playing what we want.

"The second half is what we want. I'm very happy with the performance knowing the difficulty we had. The losses are a concern but it's something we're going to improve as soon as the players have more time with each other."

On young pair Iker Almena and Misehouy, he added: "They are players who have many good things, who have talent but have many things to improve. If they stay in the goal and that's it, we are not going to get any performance out of them. What I want is for them to know that they are still far from being on a professional team. They have many things to improve. They have to take a step forward in many things in the game."