Ayoze delighted joining Villarreal

Ayoze Perez is delighted joining Villarreal.

The Spain striker made the move from Real Betis this week.

At today's presentation, Perez said: “Very important challenge we have at this club. Villarreal has great players and a high-level coaching staff, we are capable of doing great things.

“It is a pride to be able to be in a club of the Submarine's level. I am aware of the demands that this team has, the objectives that have been set and that we only think about achieving important things.

“From my position, as an attacker, I hope to contribute my grain of sand with many goals and assists.”

He added: “I am facing a very important challenge in my career.

"I think I arrived at an ideal time for me to be able to contribute great things to this club that has always shown interest in me and now wants to return that trust by contributing many things on the field of play."