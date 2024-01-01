Real Betis coach Pellegrini on Girona draw: Very dissatisfied

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was left frustrated after the 1-1 draw with Girona for their LaLiga opener.

Marc Bartra's opener for Betis was canceled out by Gabriel Misehouy for Girona.

Pellegrini later snapped: "Very dissatisfied. I think we had the necessary scoring chances to have ended the game early. We had a couple more chances in the first half, in the second half too, very clear in front of the goal and we didn't convert them.

"In general terms, I am happy with the team's performance , with the way it works, with the attitude, but we lost two points at home."

On Girona's goal, he continued: "There was, I don't know if there was a handball, it hit him close to the arm, some called for a handball, but it was rejected and it was a goal. More than that specific action because Girona created chances, which we had in the first half to have ended the game at 2-0.

"We didn't convert them and in the end they punished us."

The Chilean was happy about Bartra's goal "because he was out for a long time. He has played games in the preseason, he seems recovered and I think he had a good performance. In general terms I am happy, but when those opportunities are created against an important rival you must convert."