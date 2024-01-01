Rodri assures Man City fans amid Real Madrid rumours

The Spain midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid after the retirement of Toni Kroos.
But Rodri insists: "I I try to analyse all the decisions I make, to have a criterion. And, above all, to follow the process. I'm very, very happy in England. I think I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, that's obvious, and I'm happy I have a three-year contract and, when the time comes, I will look at it before regarding the short term.
"Spain is my country, Madrid my city, my home. And then, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation with my parents in which they said if I was sure.
"Because I was going to another country, to another culture. And, in the end, you are happy when you are sure of things. If I returned, it would be with conviction."