Rodri assures Man City fans amid Real Madrid rumours

Rodri says he's happy at Manchester City.

The Spain midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid after the retirement of Toni Kroos.

But Rodri insists: "I I try to analyse all the decisions I make, to have a criterion. And, above all, to follow the process. I'm very, very happy in England. I think I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, that's obvious, and I'm happy I have a three-year contract and, when the time comes, I will look at it before regarding the short term.

"Spain is my country, Madrid my city, my home. And then, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation with my parents in which they said if I was sure.

"Because I was going to another country, to another culture. And, in the end, you are happy when you are sure of things. If I returned, it would be with conviction."