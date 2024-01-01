Chelsea in Sevilla talks about Guiu loan

Chelsea are ready to send Marc Guiu back to Spain.

The teenage striker has signed for Chelsea from Barcelona over the past fortnight.

But rather than add him to Enzo Maresca's Blues squad for the new season, Chelsea intend to loan Guiu out to gain regular senior football.

Mundo Deportivo says Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla about placing Guiu at the LaLiga outfit for 12 months.

And Sevilla are open to the deal knowing Youssef En-Nesyri is likely to depart this summer.