Roberto frozen out of Barcelona preseason

Sergi Roberto's time with Barcelona appears over.

AS says Roberto has not been called up for the preseason at Barcelona.

The 32-year-old club captain is now off contract and it appears new coach Hansi Flick must plan for a future without him.

Roberto has never played for another club at senior level.

Now he is being linked with LaLiga rivals Girona, Valencia, Sevilla, among others.

Portuguese giants FC Porto have also shown interest.