River Plate teen Esquivel on Barcelona radar

River Plate attacking teen Felipe Esquivel is on Barcelona's radar.

Barcelona missed out on Claudio Echeverri - who opted to sign for Manchester City. In addition, Franco Mastantuono seems to prefer a move to Real Madrid.

But Sport says Barcelona are now turning their sights to another talent at River Plate.

Esquivel, 16, has yet to debut for the senior team. He mainly plays as a right winger and has a contract through to 2026 at River.

He has impressed Barcelona's scouts, but more major European clubs are said to be interested. Esquivel has a buyout clause of €30m.