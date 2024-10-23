Raphinha angry about Barcelona replacement rumours for Williams; proud of captaincy

Raphinha admits he is upset about rumours of being replaced at Barcelona by Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Raphinha made the admission during yesterday's Champions League preview for tonight's clash with Bayern Munich.

Match 100:

"Coming into a game like this and celebrating 100 is special. We worked hard. We will celebrate afterwards, hopefully with a win. Three points would be important for us."

Personal form:

"It's a mental and tactical issue. The confidence that the coach and the players give me is very important... I'm willing to learn from the veterans, the youngsters... I started this season with a different mentality. I knew I had to adapt to other positions."

Possible departure in summer:

"I already mentioned on Instagram the bad taste joke about Nico's shirt and mine. People should respect the club's players. Seeing a photo like this didn't sit well with me. It was a lack of respect towards my work. People do what they want and put the name and number they want on the shirt. But it didn't influence my start. But I am motivated, I have two years of contract. I started knowing that I had to adapt to other positions and another way of playing, but I give my best. If I worked at 100 percent, now I give 200."

Captaincy:

"It's a huge honour to wear the armband, but being a captain is more than just wearing it. It's about helping the team in every way, the veterans, the youngsters, listening to them... seeing how people are, if they're okay or not, if they need anything... I try to help in any way I can. I'm available to them. I'm excited and happy to be one of the captains. Many wore this armband and made a beautiful history in the club and I want to follow in those footsteps."

Collective moment:

"Being better than ourselves is what we have to strive for. It's an important, special week. Players who want to play like this should expect challenges like these. We are prepared and we are working hard. We will think about Real Madrid on Thursday."

Bayern revenge:

"I don't see any revenge. What happened, happened. It's a shame about the run with Bayern, but we are focused and preparing hard to go for the three points."

Catalan:

"I understand Catalan quite well, if you speak slowly, I understand it. But I don't dare to speak. You have to deal with criticism, it's normal. You have to be prepared for criticism and cover your ears."

Lamine Yamal:

"There is a lot to learn. We are in contact with other footballers on a daily basis. We learn from each other."

Locker room:

"Football is a sport where you have to accept that there are three outcomes, because the other team wants to win too. The group works 100 percent to achieve victory."

Other Brazilian culés:

"I don't like to compare myself to other players. They made their own story and I'm looking for mine. Many of them inspired me. Neymar helped me a lot, not only when I played with him in the national team but when I watched Barcelona's games. They all made their own story and I'm looking for mine."

Gavi:

"He's an amazing person. He's a very affectionate guy, even if it doesn't seem like it. We get along very well. Seeing everything he's been through, the mental problems that an injury like that causes. It's important that he's back playing and in our stadium. People were excited. We're worried because we know how he plays games."

High pressure:

"I don't like to compare stages, but the manager likes to press high up, steal balls high up... I like that, and Lewy and Lamine also like to play high up. It's easier to score. It's better to be there and not to be low down and have to run and go up to score."

Champions League against PSG:

"I came away from the last game sad, because I saw that we were close to reaching the final and winning it. But what happened, happened. It was a shame. But it's a new season, a new Champions League. The objective is to win the Champions League, La Liga, the Cup... we have to have in mind to win as many titles as possible. We will fight for this Champions League. If we don't win it, we will fight for the next one. We have to be prepared, but if we work hard we will be closer."

Dani Olmo:

"The more players available, the better. Dani is a player of very high quality. He has already shown that. We have Gavi and Frenkie back... I hope to have them all available. The more we have, the more it will be a problem for the manager and the better for us."