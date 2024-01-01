Fermin agrees terms over new Barcelona contract

Tribal Football
Fermin Lopez is ready to put pen to paper in a new Barcelona contract.

The Spain U21 international is on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

It has long been reported that Fermin is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona and the player are in complete agreement: "Barça continue their new contract plan as Fermín López has sealed his agreement until June 2029.

"After Marc Bernal, Fermín new deal with salary rise and new release clause will be announced soon.

"Next ones: Gavi, Pedri and talks on with Frenkie de Jong and (Ronald) Araújo."

