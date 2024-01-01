Tribal Football
Rivaldo: Williams has all the qualities to succeed in FC Barcelona LaLiga
Barcelona great Rivaldo can see Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams succeeding at the Nou Camp.

The Spain international is being linked with Barca this summer.

"He has all the qualities to succeed in FC Barcelona, the club should seriously think about it," Rivaldo told Mundo Deportivo.

"Nico has been exceptional for Athletic this season and now he shines with Spain in the European Championships."

Williams has shown that he really enjoys playing alongside Barcelona's superkid Lamine Yamal, 16.

"They play well, score goals and dance as Brazilian players. I think we should not criticise, but instead applaud players who show that kind of personality," added Rivaldo.

