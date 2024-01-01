Arsenal scramble to match Chelsea offer for Athletic Bilbao star Williams

Tribal Football
Arsenal are matching Chelsea's proposal for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Chelsea have informed Athletic they're willing to trigger Williams' €58m buyout clause and have also offered the player a €15m-a-year deal - three times greater than his current salary, says AS.

However, upon learning of Chelsea's attempt, Arsenal have made contact and informed Athletic they're willing to also meet Williams' buyout clause.

For his part, Williams'  preference is Barcelona, but the Catalans lack the spending power to match Chelsea and Arsenal.

Instead, they need a major sale to fund any move - which is something president Joan Laporta is now working on.

The only certainty, for the moment, is that Williams won't make a decision on his future until after the Euros.

