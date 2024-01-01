Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona have Williams deal 'closed' - despite mega Chelsea offer

Barcelona have Williams deal 'closed' - despite mega Chelsea offer
Barcelona have Williams deal 'closed' - despite mega Chelsea offer
Barcelona have Williams deal 'closed' - despite mega Chelsea offerLaLiga
Barcelona remain favourites to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

This is despite competition from Chelsea, which are willing to offer Athletic £80m for the Spain international and place a contract package in front of him worth €10m-a-year - net.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Williams still favours a move to Barca - according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda.

He said on El Chiringuito: "The Nico Williams thing I think is closed with Barcelona, but he's having serious Premier offers, for example from Chelsea, which puts more money than anyone in front of him."

Key for Williams is the chance to play with fellow Spain youngsters Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Gavi at Barca. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliams NicoBarcelonaChelseaAth BilbaoLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams makes clear stand on transfer talk
Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
New Barcelona coach Flick puts brakes on Diaz push as he prefers...