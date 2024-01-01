Barcelona have Williams deal 'closed' - despite mega Chelsea offer

Barcelona remain favourites to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

This is despite competition from Chelsea, which are willing to offer Athletic £80m for the Spain international and place a contract package in front of him worth €10m-a-year - net.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Williams still favours a move to Barca - according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda.

He said on El Chiringuito: "The Nico Williams thing I think is closed with Barcelona, but he's having serious Premier offers, for example from Chelsea, which puts more money than anyone in front of him."

Key for Williams is the chance to play with fellow Spain youngsters Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Gavi at Barca.