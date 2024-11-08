Riolo on Mbappe's France omission: Deschamps has given him a punishment!

French pundit Daniel Riolo says France coach Didier Deschamps is right to axe Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe from his squad.

It's been suggested Mbappe was ignored by Deschamps for his latest squad this week after partying in Sweden during the previous international break.

Mbappe spent his time in Sweden despite Deschamps leaving him out of the France squad citing injury.

Riolo says that Deschamps had made a “good and fair” decision regarding Mbappé:“He doesn’t accept it because last time he did it the other way around.

“It’s a punishment, it’s a sanction! He doesn’t say it because he doesn’t want to make it clear and break the relationship too much. We were sure he would come. There was no one in his entourage. For now, I think Deschamps’ decision is good and fair . We may have forgotten it, but last time Mbappé made him look like an idiot.

"Deschamps stood in front of the microphones to say that Mbappé was a bit injured. Three days later, he started for Real Madrid and told him a degrading story.”