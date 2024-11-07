France coach Deschamps explains omitting Real Madrid striker Mbappe: We don't always agree

France coach Didier Deschamps admits he's left Kylian Mbappe out of his squad not on fitness grounds.

The Real Madrid striker, therefore, has been omitted by Deschamps due to a technical decision.

He explained today: “I have had several conversations with him. I have thought about it and I have made this decision at this training camp. I think it is better this way. I am not going to argue. I can tell you two things: Kylian wanted to come, and it is not the off-field problems that come into play as long as the presumption of innocence exists.

"It is a one-off choice for this training camp, with two games ahead,."

The coach added that he does not want to enter into any further interpretations regarding Mbappe's absence.

“It is my decision, it is better this way. I can understand if that is not enough for you, but I am not going to enter into a discussion that leads to interpretations. I do not want to say anything else, I accept this decision. In absolute terms, I can decide until 13:59 (the list was announced at 14:00). The deadline is when I appear before you. It does not really matter. The main thing is that when I am here, the decision is made,” he said.

Deschamps later confirmed that he had several conversations with Mbappé before deciding not to call him up.

“I have had conversations with him, but I am not going to get into that. You (the journalist) may have information or not, but I speak directly with Kylian. We can disagree on certain issues, but it is my responsibility to make decisions. That is the one I have made about this meeting. I repeat: because it is better this way.”

Asked whether his absence was related to his performance, he added: “Right now this is not the topic to talk about. It is within a collective. Each one has his own analysis which he then develops. As for his captaincy, what happens later will come later. I am not going to raise an issue that is not on the agenda right now, in November. Everything in its own time.”

Mbappe's position as a centre forward at Real Madrid was also one of the topics discussed in the press conference.

“He has done it before, in Paris. He has done it with us too . He can play in different systems, and he has always been like that. He has scored goals before and he will do so again. He is going through a period in which he is less effective, obviously. He is judged a lot for that, and it is logical,” said Deschamps.

Regarding the conversations he had with Mbappé, Deschamps was blunt.

“We may not agree on everything. These are discussions that I can have with the players. I am not here for the players to tell me that I am the best and the most handsome. I listen to them. I have always resorted to these discussions, whether individual or collective, protecting all the players.

"That is why I can have many discussions that can go beyond the sphere of the pitch, because they know very well that we know who has spoken if something comes up. These exchanges of opinions are important to me. With the advantage of hindsight, calm and as much lucidity as possible, I make the decisions that seem best to me.”