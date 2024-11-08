Rothen insists: Unfortunately, Mbappé mainly responsible for Real Madrid's weak start

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen insists Kylian Mbappe is to blame for Real Madrid's problems this season.

Mbappe has good numbers since his arrival in the summer from PSG, but his form and his role in Real's system has been questioned so far this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rothen told RMC: "Mbappé was the star of the summer. Real Madrid won everything last season with a solid team and players who proved their worth on the pitch. However, I have the feeling that all that has been lost. Kylian has become the focal point of this situation, and his presence generates frustration in some.

"Other players have changed their role or even lost prominence.

"It is clear that a period of adaptation is needed when changing teams, but when you are among the best players in the world, this should happen quickly. We are already in November, and currently he seems to be regressing, which is his responsibility. I notice that his movements as a centre-forward have worsened, and I see him making decisions contrary to Real Madrid's style of play.

"This has become a burden. Unfortunately, Mbappé is mainly responsible for this weak start for Real Madrid."