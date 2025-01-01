RFEF sides with LaLiga over Barcelona Olmo battle

The RFEF have sided with LaLiga over their registration battle with Barcelona.

LaLiga have announced Barca cannot re-register summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as they do not have room in their allowed wage budget.

The Federation (RFEF) will follow the line set by its vice-president, Javier Tebas, the LaLiga president, and “will not comply with Barcelona’s request regarding Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor", says AS.

This is what sources from the federation insist, recognising that “after all the effort it has taken to re-establish relations with LaLiga, not all bridges can be blown up over an issue that, furthermore, is regulated. It is Barça that should have complied with the rules".

This matter of Olmo and Víctor is the first hot potato for the new president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, who masterfully avoids conflicts, but this time he has found the problem head on and has had no other option than to tackle it.

He had to decide between siding with Tebas or Barça, and he has decided to do so in favour of his recently appointed vice-president .