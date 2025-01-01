Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Man Utd working from 3-man winter shopping list
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan

RFEF sides with LaLiga over Barcelona Olmo battle

Carlos Volcano
RFEF sides with LaLiga over Barcelona Olmo battle
RFEF sides with LaLiga over Barcelona Olmo battleLaLiga
The RFEF have sided with LaLiga over their registration battle with Barcelona.

LaLiga have announced Barca cannot re-register summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as they do not have room in their allowed wage budget.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Federation (RFEF) will follow the line set by its vice-president, Javier Tebas, the LaLiga president, and “will not comply with Barcelona’s request regarding Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor", says AS.

This is what sources from the federation insist, recognising that “after all the effort it has taken to re-establish relations with LaLiga, not all bridges can be blown up over an issue that, furthermore, is regulated. It is Barça that should have complied with the rules".

This matter of Olmo and Víctor is the first hot potato for the new president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, who masterfully avoids conflicts, but this time he has found the problem head on and has had no other option than to tackle it.

He had to decide between siding with Tebas or Barça, and he has decided to do so in favour of his recently appointed vice-president .

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniVictor PauBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem six circle as Barcelona face losing Olmo
LaLiga declare Barcelona cannot "register any player"
Barcelona release statement over Olmo, Victor registrations