Barcelona release statement over Olmo, Victor registrations

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona say they have requested a new registration for summer signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Barca insist they have followed the process correctly and insist the pair should be cleared to play for the second-half of the season.

The Blaugrana statement read: "FC Barcelona informs that it has requested a new license from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the players Daniel Olmo and Pau Víctor.

The Club also wishes to deny that it has requested or received any moratorium from any other organisation for the registration being requested." 

Barca's statement arrives after LaLiga stated the deadline had been missed on December 31.

