LaLiga declare Barcelona cannot "register any player"

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga have declared Barcelona cannot register Pau Victor and Dani Olmo for the second-half of the season.

Barca have been battling to find a way to expand their wage ceiling in order to register the two summer additions from January.

But at around 9pm on New Year's Eve, LaLiga announced Barca had failed to meet the requirements to register both Olmo and Victor.

Their statement read:  "FC Barcelona has not presented any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga's economic control regulations, allows it to register any player from 2 January onwards."

It's been suggested the failure to register Olmo, particularly, would see his Barca contract "dissolved" and so leaving him as a free agent. 

