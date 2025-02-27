Tribal Football
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr moves to end Saudi rumours
Vinicius Junior pledged his commitment to Real Madrid after their Copa del Rey win at Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior captained Real to the 1-0 win in a week when he was again linked with a €300m move to the Saudi Pro League.

But after the win in San Sebastian on Wednesday night, he said: "It is something that I had neither imagined nor dreamed of. Get here so young and play so many games.

"I will reach 300 games the next, but I want 400, 500. I want to make history at the club.

"We are at the best time of the season, which is when the games we like to play arrive. Hopefully being able to play every possible game."

LaLiga Vinicius Junior Real Madrid
