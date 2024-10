REVEALED: The staggering amount Atletico Madrid can earn from Riyadh Air agreement

Atletico Madrid can rake in a stunning amount of money from their Riyadh Air sponsorship agreement.

Riyadh Air will sponsor both the Atletico kit and also hold naming rights for the Metropolitano stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The agreement will run to 2033.

Riyadh Air will pay €33m-a-year for the stadium rights and €40m-a-year for the shirt.

As such, if all bonus targets are met, the deal with the Saudis will be worth a massive €657m to Atletico Madrid over the nine years.