Ex-Barcelona midfielder Schuster: Flick may get me interested in football again

Former Barcelona midfielder Bernd Schuster has been impressed by the impact of fellow German Hansi Flick on the Blaugrana.

Schuster admits he's been losing interest in football, though Barca coach Flick may change things.

He said at a golf function: "The truth is that I watch less and less.

"It's a bit more difficult for me to watch the games, especially in full. Everything is repeated. It's all the same. Not much has changed.

"I'm glad Barça's change, they're more lively and can fight for La Liga. Just like Atlético. Let's see if it's more interesting."