Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a pre-derby dig at Real Madrid ahead of tonight's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico's media team sent a supportive message to the game's match officials after Real Madrid's actions this week.

Real wrote a public letter to the RFEF over the state of refereeing this season after defeat at Espanyol last week. The Los Merengues also snubbed a meeting between clubs and the referees' association days later.

Atletico posted to social media this morning: "We want to convey all our support and solidarity to the refereeing team and their families and friends. 

"These are very hard days for the football family. Keep your spirits up." 

 

