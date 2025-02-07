Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Tebas needs to calm down

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti offered a spiky media conference this morning ahead of Saturday night's derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti took aim at LaLiga president Javier Tebas and Atletico Madrid's media team in a fiesty presser.

Referees:

"Before such an important match I wouldn't like to touch on this subject. Tebas can rest easy because nobody has lost their mind here. We have only asked for an explanation to improve a system that, from what I hear, nobody is happy with. The others are not happy because they think it is a system that favours Real Madrid, but when Madrid wants to change the system the others want to reject it."

Doubts about the eleven:

“We had doubts about Lucas Vázquez and Camavinga, who are available. We are going to put in a line-up that has quality and commitment, which are the two things that lead you to success. Combining the two things is key. This season we have had more quality than commitment and we are working on trying to match it.”

Modric's scolding of Vini... and the BBC that did succeed:

"Yes, I'm capable. I will do it. That's the issue, but I repeat, it's not just a problem for the four of us, it's a problem that we have to solve. When we have to press, when we have to lower the block... we are convinced that we can fix it. It's very important because tomorrow we play against one of the best in this sense."

Is Valverde not at his limit?

"We are worried about players getting injured, of course, but Fede, in addition to always wanting to play, is now indispensable due to the injuries we have. Because he can be a pivot or a right back, giving Lucas a rest, for example, who had a small problem."

Atlético's messages on social media:

"I'll explain what we did. Those who played in the Cup did recovery, gym and swimming. The rest, intensity work. And today, some tactical work, but not much. About 10-15 minutes. Tomorrow we'll watch videos and I'll tell you the tactics. And nothing else. The TV, tonight, but to relax a bit. That's what we did."

Remove one from the attack to balance"

"I don't know. Sometimes there has been a lack of balance, that's true. And some people might think that by removing one player from the top, the problem would be solved. But that's not the case. The defensive problem is everyone's problem, including the forwards. It's a collective problem. And many people forget that we've lost key players, like Carvajal or Militao. And, despite that, we're fighting in all competitions. Rüdiger and Alaba will be back soon, but let no one forget that we've lost very important defenders in this part of the season. I hope we can get back to normal soon, because I would like Tchouameni to be a pivot again, Alaba a centre-back, Carvajal a full-back... but we're dealing with an emergency. And, as I said, not everything is fixed, but we've gotten some results."

Message from Tebas:

Response to Louzan and the match audio recordings:

"We have only asked for audio recordings, sometimes they have released them and other times they have not. I don't think we have asked for anything secret. We just want to know how they have handled this move, there is nothing perverse about it."