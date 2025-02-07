Correa predicts Atletico Madrid win and scoreline at Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa has boldly declared victory for tomorrow night's derby against Real Madrid.

Ahead of the clash, several Atletico players spoke at a fans' event today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Correa said, "For us all the games are important, but we know that if we win this derby it will give us a lot of strength for the rest of LaLiga. I say we win 0-2!"

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak stated, “I think that this match is not the decisive one, because there is still a lot left to do until the end of the season. We will go out on the field as always, with the intention of getting the three points."

And Giuliano Simeone also said, "It would be special and it is always nice to win a derby. Real Madrid is a very good team, with the best players in the world.”