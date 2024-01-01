Liverpool interested in Real Sociedad midfielder with £51M release clause

It is no secret that Liverpool are in need of a cental midfielder this summer who can hold the ball and Real Sociedad Martin Zubimendi could be the man for the job.

The 25-year-old shone in the Euros this year as he helped Spain lift the trophy with some impressive performances throughout the tournament.

Zubimendi operates as a number 6 and is likened to Manchester City’s Rodri which is exactly what Liverpool need to be ready for next season.

The LaLiga man helped Sociedad finish sixth last season and bagged 4 goals and 1 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions which highlights how his role is to hold the midfield rather than enhance the attack.

Liverpool's new sporting director Richard Hughes as well as the recently returned Michael Edwards have been quiet so far, becoming the only side in the Premier League to not sign a single player.

Arne Slot and his team have been patient and have waited to see what happens in the market as well as how the squad adapts to major changes at the club.

Japan international Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart late in the window last August for a similar role and has been fantastic, although many believe the new system is out of his depth plus, he is turning 32 next season which could be a problem for the future.

At just 25 Zubimendi could be the perfect summer signing for Liverpool who seem to do business only when necessary in recent years.