REVEALED: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti losing confidence in Guler

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is losing confidence in Arda Guler.

Despite the way he finished last season with Real and his form at the Euros with Turkey, Guler has been frozen out by Ancelotti this term.

For the draw at Atletico Madrid last week, Guler was left on the bench for the entire game.

And Okdiario's Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: "They tell me that there is a mess with Arda Güler, who is quite angry about his situation, who plays rather little.

"He has started in two games of 13, has played 290 minutes of 1,170 that Real Madrid has played. There is trouble with him. They tell me that the coach does not finish fitting the player.

"Last season's finale was good. But the coach doesn't like him very much because he says he lacks spirit and physique."

