Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Milla: Ancelotti yet to replace Kroos

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla feels they're missing Toni Kroos.

Milla says Real's season has been hindered by the absence of the now retired German.

He told Marca: "I imagine that now his coach (Carlo Ancelotti) will be looking for ways to replace him, but I see it as very complicated within the squad. 

"Possibly the closest is Modric, but you have to manage him for certain games, without being a player who can play practically every week."

However, Milla is not worried about the start of the campaign and confident that they will be able to turn it around.

"In situations of doubt, that is where the big teams have to step up and Real Madrid, with the potential it has, will surely be fighting at the end to achieve the objectives that are asked of it," he added.

