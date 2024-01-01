Real Madrid youngsters fed-up being ignored by Ancelotti

Tribal Football
Real Madrid's young players feel they're being ignored by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Relevo says there is criticism against Ancelotti - from the club's youngsters.

La Fábrica talent feel they're being ignored, despite major injuries to key players.

Dani Carvajal has just picked up a serious knee injury, but despite that, there appears to be no indication that Ancelotti will be looking for replacements within his own ranks.

Real Madrid has for a long time nurtured players and sold them on to other European clubs. But few have managed to step up to the senior team and find their place.

There is now growing pessimism about Ancelotti's willingness to tap the academy for senior options.

