Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Second chance? Chelsea loanee Sancho eyed by new Man Utd manager
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout

REVEALED: Las Palmas beat Barcelona to deal for Sporting CP midfielder Essugo

Carlos Volcano
REVEALED: Las Palmas beat Barcelona to deal for Sporting CP midfielder Essugo
REVEALED: Las Palmas beat Barcelona to deal for Sporting CP midfielder EssugoLaLiga
Las Palmas midfielder Dario Essugo almost signed for Barcelona over the summer, it has been revealed.

Essugo has been impressive for Las Palmas, on-loan from Sporting CP, this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Sport says the Portugal U21 international came very close to going to FC Barcelona.

The Catalans tried to strike terms over a loan for Essugo, but the deal collapsed because the Blaugranas wanted to include a purchase option.

Not wanting to lose the youngster, Sporting CP were insisting on a straight loan, which led him to joining Las Palmas.

Essugo's deal with Sporting carries a €60m buyout clause.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaEssugo DarioSporting LisbonBarcelonaLas PalmasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona and Real Madrid go head-to-head for River Plate whiz Mastantuono
CONFIRMED: Barcelona rejected massive PSG offer for Yamal
Lewandowski to make fresh contract suggestion to Barcelona board