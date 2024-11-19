REVEALED: Las Palmas beat Barcelona to deal for Sporting CP midfielder Essugo

Las Palmas midfielder Dario Essugo almost signed for Barcelona over the summer, it has been revealed.

Essugo has been impressive for Las Palmas, on-loan from Sporting CP, this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Sport says the Portugal U21 international came very close to going to FC Barcelona.

The Catalans tried to strike terms over a loan for Essugo, but the deal collapsed because the Blaugranas wanted to include a purchase option.

Not wanting to lose the youngster, Sporting CP were insisting on a straight loan, which led him to joining Las Palmas.

Essugo's deal with Sporting carries a €60m buyout clause.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play