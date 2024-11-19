Lewandowski to make fresh contract suggestion to Barcelona board

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Robert Lewandowski has informed Barcelona he wants to play on beyond his current contract.

The Poland international, 36, is on track to trigger a 12 month option in his current Barca deal.

Should he completed 50 per cent of games this season, Lewandowski's contract will be extended to 2026.

But Sport says Lewandowski is seeking longer and wants a new deal to 2027.

Lewandowski has already scored 19 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season, so strengthening his hand in negotiations.

 

