Barcelona and Real Madrid go head-to-head for River Plate whiz Mastantuono

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going head-to-head for River Plate whiz Franco Mastantuono.

The 17 year-old is already a first-choice for River and expected to leave for Europe next summer.

For several months, Real Madrid have been in contact with River and the player's camp about a move to Spain.

However, Barcelona are also on the case, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Indeed, representatives from the Catalan club were sent to Argentina over the past month to scout River matches and observe the progress of the young attacking midfielder.

