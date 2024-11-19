CONFIRMED: Barcelona rejected massive PSG offer for Yamal

Enric Masip has confirmed Barcelona rejected a massive offer from PSG for Lamine Yamal earlier this year.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted rejecting a huge offer for Yamal over the summer.

And Masip, an advisor to Laporta, added more to the story on El Chiringuito last night.

After being asked about Laporta's claims of rejecting "a €200m offer", Masip replied that, "the president has already said that he had an offer of 200 million, that he rejected it and that he never considered it".

He then added that it "came from France".

Grilled by host Josep Pedrerol, who suggested that he could be the perfect replacement for Kylian Mbappé in Paris, Masip also stated: "Well, when you have money and you can afford to pay, you can hope to try to sign everyone..."

