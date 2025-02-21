REVEALED: Como failed with Jan offers for TWO Barcelona defenders

Tribal Football
Carlo Volcano
REVEALED: Como failed with Jan offers for TWO Barcelona defendersLaLiga
Como failed with a bid for Barcelona defender Hector Fort in January.

Marca says the two clubs held talks over Fort, with Como willing to offer €8m for the youngster.

However, Fort rejected the prospect, insisting he wanted to stay with the Blaugrana.

He wasn't the only Barcelona player that Como were interested in. They also tried to sign Eric Garcia, but it didn't come to fruition either.

At first it seemed that the centre-back could leave the team, Girona also wanted him, but in the end he didn't depart due to coach Hansi Flick's wishes.

