Barcelona not ruling out Valle return despite Como form

The future of Alex Valle at Como is up in the air.

On-loan with the Serie A club from Barcelona, there are discussions underway at his parent club about adding Valle to the senior squad next season.

After a successful loan with Celtic over the first-half of the season, Valle made the move to Como in January.

Valle has started all three league matches since his arrival and Como has the option to buy for €6m this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says Valle could stay in Barcelona next season, if Como does not buy him out.

Gerard Martin has struggled as backup to Alejandro Balde, leaving a spot open in the squad for next season.

But it is currently more likely that Como will keep Valle than that he will return to Barcelona.