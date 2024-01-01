REVEALED: Barcelona teen Yamal most fouled player in Europe this season

Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal is the most fouled player across the major leagues so far this European season.

The 17 year-old was kicked out of Spain's win against Denmark this week, but trained today and is now expected to make the weekend clash with Sevilla.

Statistics from BeSoccer show since the season started, bringing together club games and internationals, Yamal has received a total of 39 fouls in 14 games played, an average that places him at around 170 fouls he will receive between now and the end of the season ...

The 39 fouls he has received, in this case whistled by the referee, far exceed the 31 of Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) or Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Asked about resting Yamal recently, Barca coach Hansi Flick said: "We have all the data of the players, at the moment he does not have to rest.

"What Lamine is doing this season is being amazing. We have to continue with this performance. Lamine Yamal could be the best in the world in the future."