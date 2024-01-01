Barcelona challenge Real Madrid for Davies

Barcelona chief Deco is in contact with the minders of Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international is expected to leave Bayern in 2025 and is a top target for Real Madrid.

However, Sport says Deco is also exploring the prospect of signing Davies.

Barca coach Hansi Flick worked with Davies when in charge of Bayern and could be the trump card in any battle with Real.

The stumbling block, however, could be talk of Davies demanding a €10m signing bonus, with his contract to expire in June.