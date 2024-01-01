REVEALED: Barcelona and Flick SPLIT over Araujo sale

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is blocking the sale of Ronald Araujo.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement Advertisement

"(Sports director) Deco and (president Joan) Laporta want to sell Araujo in the winter market," said Inda.

"They consider that 60 million (euros) can be raised, which would help to alleviate the economic situation of the Barça, who would have problems even to pay for the stadium.

"The coach has said that despite having four first-level central defenders such as (Andreas) Christensen, Íñigo Martínez, Eric García and (Pau) Cubarsí.

"There is trouble because the board wants to sell him and the coach flatly refuses."