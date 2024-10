Ex-Barcelona scout Krkic Snr: I had deal for Van de Ven, but...

Former Barcelona scout Bojan Krkic Snr has revealed he had a deal in place for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven left Wolfsburg for Spurs last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Krkic Snr told Cadena SER: "He was faster than (Kylian) Mbappé.

"I called them and insisted on Barcelona, because we had him for 3 and a half million (euros). It didn't run at the end ...

"It was due to sporting reasons."