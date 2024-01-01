Tribal Football
REVEALED: Ancelotti and son arguing over Guler Real Madrid selection
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and son Davide are split over the selection of Arda Guler.

Guler has struggled for minutes so far this season, though continues to impress with Turkey.

Radio Marca's journalists have revealed Ancelotti and assistant coach Davide are arguing over the midfielder's selection.

"Davide Ancelotti wants Güler to be a starter and Carlo Ancelotti doesn't see it," said Raúl Varela revealed.

Javier Tintó also said, "That debate is taking place within the Real Madrid coaching staff. The problem is that they don't know what position to put him in, they don't know what he plays. In the two games in which he has started, he hasn't had that spark."

 

