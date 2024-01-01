Real Madrid 'hoping' Raul willing to resign

Tribal Football
Real Madrid are waiting on Raul to resign as Castilla coach.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

He explained: "Real Madrid are discouraged with the march of Castilla, which is fifteenth in a league of 20 teams. They do not want to remove Raúl because he is an emblem and they are hoping that if the team does not fight back he will resign.

"If he resigned, he would be given a position in the organisation chart of Real Madrid. There is quite an unease. Castilla 30-something years ago he played a Copa del Rey final and now they are almost in Primera RFEF. They do not want to dismiss him because he is an emblem but Raúl's situation is unsustainable,except that if he straightens the course.

"Raúl ends contract next summer and could leave. They would offer him some position in the sports organisation chart of Real Madrid. He would be an advisor, but that has not been defined. The cause would have to occur before the consequence."

