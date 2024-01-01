Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker Morata

REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker Morata
REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker Morata
REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker MorataLaLiga
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is a target for German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Inda revealed: "I have already told several times that Morata will not continue with Atlético. Neither himself nor Cholo Simeone wants him to continue. He has been looking for his life to go to another club for a couple of months.

"I have said of several options and there are two that are on the table. One of them would be to go to Bayer Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso. Xabi has always liked him.

"In addition to all that, he has an offer of place and fashion, the place that pays much more than European football, which is Saudi Arabia. The team that loves him is Al-Qadsiah, Michel's, who has taken Nacho Fernández. This topic is much more advanced than that of Bayer Leverkusen.

"The problem is the money that Atlético asks for, which would be about €20m. They don't want him to go free because he has one year left on his contract."

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroAtl. MadridBayer LeverkusenSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Morata wants Atletico Madrid exit over Simeone rift
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo delivers update on futures of Morata, Felix and Hermoso
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa