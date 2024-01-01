REVEALED: Al Qadsiah and Bayer Leverkusen want Atletico Madrid striker Morata

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is a target for German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

So says Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: "I have already told several times that Morata will not continue with Atlético. Neither himself nor Cholo Simeone wants him to continue. He has been looking for his life to go to another club for a couple of months.

"I have said of several options and there are two that are on the table. One of them would be to go to Bayer Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso. Xabi has always liked him.

"In addition to all that, he has an offer of place and fashion, the place that pays much more than European football, which is Saudi Arabia. The team that loves him is Al-Qadsiah, Michel's, who has taken Nacho Fernández. This topic is much more advanced than that of Bayer Leverkusen.

"The problem is the money that Atlético asks for, which would be about €20m. They don't want him to go free because he has one year left on his contract."