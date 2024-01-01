REVEALED: Al Hilal offered mega money to Barcelona to sell Raphinha

Al Hilal failed with a mega offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha, it has been revealed.

TMW says Barca rejected a €100m offer for the Brazil winger over the summer. A salary of €25m was also tabled.

Raphinha has since kicked off the new season in superb form, which has included a hat-trick in victory over Real Valladolid.

Barca sports chief Deco has also stated in the last 24 hours: "We were clear that the important thing was not to give in and try to keep what we had at home.

"There were offers for players, but we were clear that we didn't want to lose important pieces. If we have built a team in recent years, the idea was not to dismantle it, the objective was to raise the level, not lower it."