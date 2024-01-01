Raphinha admits considering Barcelona exit

Raphinha admits he considered leaving Barcelona over the summer.

The Brazil winger is being celebrated this week after hitting a hat-trick in victory over Real Valladolid.

He recalled to RAC1: “Yes, I thought about it. The first six months were complicated for me and my family.

"After the World Cup, I improved and I was able to finish the season well. I was calmer, but the beginning was quite difficult. Adapting to the club was difficult for me.

“Playing for Barcelona means that the main objective is to win all the titles: La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup… If you’re at a club like this and you don’t set yourself that goal, you’re in the wrong place.”