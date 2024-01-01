Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
AGREED? Napoli president ADL accepts Galatasaray Osimhen proposal
Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah

Raphinha admits considering Barcelona exit

Raphinha admits considering Barcelona exit
Raphinha admits considering Barcelona exit
Raphinha admits considering Barcelona exitLaLiga
Raphinha admits he considered leaving Barcelona over the summer.

The Brazil winger is being celebrated this week after hitting a hat-trick in victory over Real Valladolid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled to RAC1: “Yes, I thought about it. The first six months were complicated for me and my family.

"After the World Cup, I improved and I was able to finish the season well. I was calmer, but the beginning was quite difficult. Adapting to the club was difficult for me.

“Playing for Barcelona means that the main objective is to win all the titles: La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup… If you’re at a club like this and you don’t set yourself that goal, you’re in the wrong place.”

Mentions
RaphinhaBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa go for Barcelona winger Raphinha in LaLiga transfer merry-go-round
Arsenal readying swap offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Man Utd want Raphinha this summer as Barcelona look to sell