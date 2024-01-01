Released Barcelona defender Alonso agrees Celta Vigo move

Released Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has agreed a move to Celta Vigo.

The veteran can move to Celta as a free agent, though the transfer hinges on his wages fitting into the club's budget.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Marcos Alonso to Celta Vigo, here we go! Agreement in place to join the club on free transfer, contract approved.

"It will now depend on Financial Fair Play space to proceed with formal steps for Celta to sign former Barça LB.

"MUFC never an option despite links."