REJECTED: Barcelona scramble to appeal over Olmo registration chaos

Barcelona are scrambling to register Dani Olmo for the second-half of the season.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona's request to a public court to pre-register the player has been rejected.

Advertisement Advertisement

The newspaper reports that Barcelona is expected to appeal this decision - and a new deliberation will take place on December 30.

Barcelona have until December 31 to register Olmo. The attacker can leave for free if he is not registered before the turn of the year.

Barca need to find room in their wage ceiling to accommodate both Olmo and Pau Victor's registrations, with LaLiga contesting their attempts in court.